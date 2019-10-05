#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Setback for Facebook, PayPal drops from Libra cryptocurrency group amid increased regulatory scrutiny

Updated : October 05, 2019 01:30 PM IST

The international outcry is mounting over Libra -- with central banks, governments and regulators railing against Facebook's upstart cryptocurrency.
Mastercard, Visa and other financial partners enlisted to oversee Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra is reported to be having second thoughts as regulators.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he remained optimistic for Libra despite harsh comments from public officials in several countries.
