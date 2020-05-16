Technology Setback for Chinese tech giant Huawei as US adds new sanction Updated : May 16, 2020 03:32 PM IST Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said Washington wants to prevent Huawei from evading sanctions imposed earlier on its use of American technology. China's government has accused Washington of misusing security warnings to harm a rising competitor to US technology companies. The new restrictions are separate from those exemptions, but loopholes have allowed US companies to supply Huawei with chips made outside the US. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365