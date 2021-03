In a setback for Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance, which owns TikTok and Helo apps, the Narendra Modi government reportedly blocked the bank accounts of the company for alleged tax evasion.

According to a Reuters report, ByteDance has asked a court to quash the directive which it fears will hit its India operations hard.

ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China, the report said.

A ByteDance spokesperson said, "At ByteDance, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. While we disagree with the decision of the tax authority in this matter, we will extend our full cooperation to the government."

In mid-March, authorities ordered two of ByteDance India's bank accounts in Citibank and HSBC to be blocked because of alleged evasion of certain taxes in online advertising dealings between the ByteDance unit in India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd.