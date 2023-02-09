SEO & content marketing platform Scalenut launches AI tools to improve workflow

Scalenut, an Artificial Intelligence-powered SEO and content marketing platform, on Thursday announced the launch of AI model backed by content optimisation for better SEO content creation workflow.

In a press release, Scalenut said its users will have access to the latest information from SERP (Search Engine Results Page), which includes SERP statistics, "enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about their content. This new technology by Scalenut will help users create credible content with recent information and statistics".

In addition, Scalenut said it has also launched content optimisation modules, powered by AI, which will allow users to optimise their content for SEO, giving them a competitive edge in search engine rankings. "In addition, Scalenut has introduced an AI-based SEO Editor, specifically designed for creating and optimising SEO content," the release said.

"This launch sets Scalenut apart as one of the only AI platforms in the market to cover the entire content workflow, from planning to research, writing, optimization, and publishing, all within one app," Scalenut claimed in the press release.

Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, Scalenut, said, “There is a lot of disruption happening in the generative AI and search industry. We at Scalenut ... have solved two major problems with this launch — first, our AI model reads the latest information from SERP, and gives real-time statistics to the users. Most of the AI models don’t provide accurate and factual information; second, businesses juggle between multiple tools for their SEO content workflow. With the launch of content optimiser, Scalenut gives an end-to-end platform for businesses looking to scale SEO and content marketing.”

This launch comes hot on the heels of Big Tech making a foray into the generative AI space. Earlier this week, Microsoft said it is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with AI, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information.

On Wednesday, Google announced that it will use generative AI to enhance its search capabilities, creating text or visual responses to prompts and enable users to interact with information in "entirely new ways".