Semiconductor company Microchip to invest $300 million in India for growth and innovation

Semiconductor company Microchip on Monday, July 3, announced its commitment to invest a substantial sum of USD 300 million in India over the course of several years.

In a statement, Microchip's President and CEO, Ganesh Moorthy, highlighted that this investment will be dedicated to various aspects, including human resources, training programs, and essential infrastructure such as research and development centres, laboratories, equipment, and offices.

Moorthy emphasised that the USD 300 million investment is a long-term endeavor, without a fixed timeline, as it will be contingent upon the availability of business opportunities. He acknowledged that the pace of growth can fluctuate, with periods of rapid expansion followed by slower periods.

"USD 300 million is a multi-year investment. There is no timeline set for it as it will depend on business opportunities. Sometimes growth is fast, sometimes it slows down."

As part of this investment initiative, Microchip has already established a cutting-edge research and development unit in Hyderabad, capable of accommodating up to 1,000 professionals.

Moorthy revealed that the current employee count in Hyderabad stands at 500, and it is anticipated to double to 1,000 with the expansion plans. Overall, Microchip employs approximately 2,500 individuals across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, underscoring the company's significant presence and contribution to the Indian job market.

Microchip's core operations revolve around designing chipsets, which are then manufactured by third-party semiconductor companies. When questioned about potential collaboration with emerging semiconductor manufacturers in India, Moorthy clarified that Microchip presently has no immediate requirement for outsourcing manufacturing.

However, he expressed the company's willingness to explore collaborations with Indian firms "when time is ripe".

