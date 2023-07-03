CNBC TV18
Semiconductor company Microchip to invest $300 million in India for growth and innovation

By Anand Singha  Jul 3, 2023 11:27:57 PM IST (Published)

Semiconductor company Microchip on Monday, July 3, announced its commitment to invest a substantial sum of USD 300 million in India over the course of several years.

In a statement, Microchip's President and CEO, Ganesh Moorthy, highlighted that this investment will be dedicated to various aspects, including human resources, training programs, and essential infrastructure such as research and development centres, laboratories, equipment, and offices.
Moorthy emphasised that the USD 300 million investment is a long-term endeavor, without a fixed timeline, as it will be contingent upon the availability of business opportunities. He acknowledged that the pace of growth can fluctuate, with periods of rapid expansion followed by slower periods.
