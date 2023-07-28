Semicon India 2023 Live | IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses audience

hometechnology NewsSemicon India 2023 Live | IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses audience

Semicon India 2023 is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess. PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat to inaugurate the event.

"US and Japan have already signed MoUs with India," says Ashwini Vaishnaw

"This shows how PM has put India on the global map for semiconductor value chain," the IT minister said.

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses the audience

"We all know the semiconductor industry is the foundational industry. It is like the steel and chemicals industries. If you have these two industries then you can have manufacturing in many industries related to them," he said.

Inauguration event begins

The Semicon India 2023 event has begun with a video on semiconductors. PM Modi and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will soon be addressing the audience.

PM Modi arrives at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar to inaugurate event

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also present.

Around 50 speakers and 100 startups to attend 3-day event

Semicon India 2023 is being held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Industry leaders and heads of semiconductor companies are also expected to participate in the event. The inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the event at 10.30, following which he will inaugurate it shortly. 

Global stalwarts to share perspectives on emerging opportunities in India

Global stalwarts in semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembling, will gather at Semicon India 2023 to share their perspectives on emerging opportunities in India. 

A closer look at India's policies, partnerships and progress in the semiconductor industry 

Sanjay Gupta, the Chairman of IESA and also the President & CEO of Spark Minda, writes on India's semiconductor renaissance. Click here to read the column.

The Semicon India 2023 event is said to provide in-depth insight into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and advancements, as well as bring together the top names in the semiconductor and technology industries. It will feature businesses such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today, July 28. He will also address the audience around 11.30am. His address can be watched LIVE on the India Semiconductor Mission's YouTube page. 

MoS, Electronics & IT believes India is on track to achieve goals for semiconductor sector

The minister of state for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, believes India is on track to achieve its goals for the semiconductor sector despite missing the bus on it historically. “Fairchild Semiconductor wanted to set up a fab unit in India in the 1960s, but due to bureaucratic lethargy we missed this opportunity,” he said. Click here to read more. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at 10.30am to inaugurate the Semicon India 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address the audience at 11.30am. 

Gujarat CM inaugurates exhibition on Tuesday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday, July 25, inaugurated an exhibition under Semicon India 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition was organised ahead of the Friday's main event to showcase the various aspects of the sector. "It showcases the semiconductor manufacturing process and the advancements made in the field, which will attract those interested in the field as well as the general public," Patel had said. 

Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, among others to participate

The event will feature businesses such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, who whill highlight India's quick progress towards establishing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Semicon India 2023, which is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess. 

