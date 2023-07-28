CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSemicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to inaugurate event, Micron, Foxconn, AMD and others to participate

Semicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to inaugurate event, Micron, Foxconn, AMD and others to participate

Semicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to inaugurate event, Micron, Foxconn, AMD and others to participate
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 28, 2023 9:55 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Semicon India 2023 Live Updates: Semicon India 2023 is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate it today, July 28. Catch LIVE updates here:

Semicon India 2023 Live | Where to watch 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today, July 28. He will also address the audience around 11.30am. His address can be watched LIVE on the India Semiconductor Mission's YouTube page. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:45 AM

Semicon India 2023 Live | MoS, Electronics & IT believes India is on track to achieve goals for semiconductor sector

The minister of state for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, believes India is on track to achieve its goals for the semiconductor sector despite missing the bus on it historically. “Fairchild Semiconductor wanted to set up a fab unit in India in the 1960s, but due to bureaucratic lethargy we missed this opportunity,” he said. Click here to read more. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:41 AM

Semicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to arrive at 10.30am 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at 10.30am to inaugurate the Semicon India 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address the audience at 11.30am. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:31 AM

Semicon India 2023 Live | Gujarat CM inaugurates exhibition on Tuesday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday, July 25, inaugurated an exhibition under Semicon India 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition was organised ahead of the Friday's main event to showcase the various aspects of the sector. "It showcases the semiconductor manufacturing process and the advancements made in the field, which will attract those interested in the field as well as the general public," Patel had said. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:28 AM

Semicon India 2023 Live | Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, among others to participate

The event will feature businesses such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, who whill highlight India's quick progress towards establishing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

Jul 28, 2023 9:23 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Semicon India 2023, which is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:06 AM

Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on Semicon India 2023. Check this space for minute-by-minute updates on the event. 

Jul 28, 2023 9:05 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X