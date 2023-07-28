Semicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to inaugurate event, Micron, Foxconn, AMD and others to participate

Semicon India 2023 Live | Where to watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 event at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today, July 28. He will also address the audience around 11.30am. His address can be watched LIVE on the India Semiconductor Mission's YouTube page.
Semicon India 2023 Live | MoS, Electronics & IT believes India is on track to achieve goals for semiconductor sector
The minister of state for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, believes India is on track to achieve its goals for the semiconductor sector despite missing the bus on it historically. “Fairchild Semiconductor wanted to set up a fab unit in India in the 1960s, but due to bureaucratic lethargy we missed this opportunity,” he said. Click here to read more.
Semicon India 2023 Live | PM Modi to arrive at 10.30am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at 10.30am to inaugurate the Semicon India 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address the audience at 11.30am.
Semicon India 2023 Live | Gujarat CM inaugurates exhibition on Tuesday
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday, July 25, inaugurated an exhibition under Semicon India 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition was organised ahead of the Friday's main event to showcase the various aspects of the sector. "It showcases the semiconductor manufacturing process and the advancements made in the field, which will attract those interested in the field as well as the general public," Patel had said.
Semicon India 2023 Live | Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, among others to participate
The event will feature businesses such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, who whill highlight India's quick progress towards establishing a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.
PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Semicon India 2023, which is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess.
Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on Semicon India 2023. Check this space for minute-by-minute updates on the event.