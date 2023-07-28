Semicon India 2023: Micron investment to create 5,000 direct jobs, says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

1 Min Read
Semicon India 2023 is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess.
Micron investment will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 jobs within the community over the next few years, said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Micron. He added that this will be the first major investment in India’s semiconductor sector.
Mehrotra was speaking at Semicon India 2023 event. The event is said to provide in-depth insight into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and advancements, as well as bring together the top names in the semiconductor and technology industries.
This is a developing copy
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read