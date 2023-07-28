Semicon India 2023: Micron investment to create 5,000 direct jobs, says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

Semicon India 2023 is a premier demonstration of India's chip design innovation and semiconductor prowess.

Micron investment will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 jobs within the community over the next few years, said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Micron. He added that this will be the first major investment in India’s semiconductor sector.

Mehrotra was speaking at Semicon India 2023 event. The event is said to provide in-depth insight into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and advancements, as well as bring together the top names in the semiconductor and technology industries.

This is a developing copy