Taiwan is and will be India's most reliable partner: Foxconn

Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn, said that Taiwan is and will be India's most reliable partner during his address at the Semicon India 2023 event on Friday.

The event that started on July 28 will continue until July 30. The theme of the conference for this year is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’.

He added that four of 10 hi-tech devices that are made globally are manufactured at Foxconn.

Foxconn had earlier expressed its plans to invest around $700 million in constructing a new plant in the southern state of Karnataka. This investment aims to boost the local production of iPhone parts and solidify India's position as a critical manufacturing hub for Apple.

Last year, Foxconn and Vedanta entered into a pact to invest $19.5 billion in the development of the semiconductor and display production facilities. The joint venture was expected to leverage India's ambitions to emerge as a major hub for electronics manufacturing.

However, earlier in July, Foxconn expressed its intention to disassociate itself from the project, stating that it is working towards removing the Foxconn name from the entity, which has since become fully owned by Vedanta.

Apart from Foxconn, Semicon India 2023 will witness the participation of representatives of major companies such as Micron Technology, Applied Materials, SEMI, Cadence, AMD, among others.