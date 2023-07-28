Construction for Micron's semiconductor plant to begin soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s IT Minister says with the US and Japan MoUs in place, the world is looking at India as a trusted semiconductor maker. The move could see India join Taiwan and South Korea as a key player in the chip sector.

During Semicon India 2023, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, said that the land development work for Micron's semiconductor plant is going on and that construction will begin soon.

When Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States, three milestone agreements were inked to bolster India's semiconductor ecosystem, and Micron was one of them.

Vaishnaw added that the land for the Micron fabrication plant in Gujarat was allotted within weeks of the agreement being signed.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also said that the company's investment will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 jobs within the community over the next few years. He added that this will be the first major investment in India’s semiconductor sector.

India's dedication to fostering international partnerships in the semiconductor domain has garnered global attention. Both the United States and Japan have signed MoUs with India, indicating the international community's trust in India's capabilities to contribute meaningfully to the semiconductor value chain.