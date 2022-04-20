Selfie upgrade: iPhone 14 likely to have autofocus front camera, says analyst

Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series later this year with an upgraded front camera featuring autofocus. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the details of the camera in a tweet.

According to him, the front camera of four new iPhone 14 models would likely feature autofocus (AF) with a lens of about f/1.9 aperture, unlike the iPhone 13 that had fixed focus (FF) with a f/2.2 aperture camera. The AF function and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode and can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming according to Kuo.

(1/2)The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

With the wider aperture camera, the iPhone 14 models will be able to capture more light which will enhance the quality of selfies, portraits and video calling on third party apps.

In a previous report, Kuo also suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature a 48-megapixel wide image sensor for the back camera, which may result in a more prominent camera bump.

As per the report, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have a thickness of 7.85mm compared to the 7.65mm of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, the new iPhone 14 models may get rid of the notch and replace it with a pill-shaped hole punch cut-out as reported by gadgets360.

The upcoming iPhone 14 line-up is said to include the four models iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and they are expected to arrive later this year in September.

