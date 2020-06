The new COVID-19 tracing tool developed by the joint initiative of Google and Apple may be seen as a game-changer in handling the pandemic across the world, but it won’t matter much in India. To be precise, we are talking about the ‘COVID-19 exposure notifications’ found in the sub-folder of Google in your Android settings. The technology is built to enable COVID exposure notifications on both Android and iPhone devices.

The app makers explain that this feature can notify the user if he or she has been near someone who was reported having COVID-19. The tool uses the user's smartphone’s Bluetooth to securely collect and share random IDs anonymously with other phones that are nearby. These random IDs would then automatically be deleted after 14 days.

This Apple-Google contact tracing software does not work on its own because it is programmed to link with the respective government’s own contact tracing app. This linkup happens through an Application Programming Interface (API) which will allow two different applications to communicate with each other. According to news reports, only 19 countries - Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK, and Uruguay have released applications that connect with Apple-Google's feature.

In India’s case, Arogya Setu, the government’s own contact tracing application, has not linked its API with the Apple-Google tracing tool as it is not compatible with the newly developed tech, hence, the feature stands inoperative in our country.

Government of India's Aarogya Setu app seeks information including the location of the user for contact-tracing efficiency while the technology by Google-Apple is strictly against gathering GPS information. The APIs for the 'COVID exposure notifications' feature are designed to collect anonymous data and generate random IDs that get shared with other devices helping contact-tracing to work smoothly.

Unlike Arogya Setu, the COVID-19 tracing software is something that is automatically installed as part of an update to the Android or iOS operating system. This means that the COVID-19 tracing software tool isn’t an external application and is just an extended feature of the Android or iOS operating system.