Technology Section 230: Know what is all the fuss about Updated : February 13, 2021 08:10 PM IST Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act was passed in 1996 and provides legal immunity to internet companies for content posted on their websites by users. President Biden has sought for immediate revoking of the regulation as it helps digital companies to propagate "falsehoods they know to be false".