SEC seeks financial data, documents from Infosys for whistleblower probe
Updated : October 25, 2019 03:47 PM IST
The US regulator is learnt to have sought financial statements as well as complete audit reports starting April 2017 till date from Infosys.
As per SEC norms, the US regulator can compel witnesses by subpoena to testify and produce books, records and other relevant documents.
