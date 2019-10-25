#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
SC's order on AGR: Vodafone-Idea to find it difficult to continue operations, says Jefferies

Updated : October 25, 2019 10:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court's order on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is likely to put further stress on the balance sheets of the telecom companies, which are already under pressure, said Jefferies in its latest report.
According to Jefferies, Voda-Idea will find it difficult to raise the money and will even struggle to continue its operations.
Bharti Airtel too will feel the pressure if asked for immediate payment, said the financial services company.
