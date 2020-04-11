Screen damage accounts for 71% of smartphone problems: Report

Lax handling of smartphones that lead to screen damage is the most common reason for which people have to run to repair centres, according to a report by after sales services firm OnsiteGo.

Besides, a small mistake of installing a third party mobile application can also make one's pocket bleed, it added. The role of mobile devices has become important in supporting work from home during the lockdown.

Around 71 percent cases of mobile phone repairs are related to screen damage, followed by issues related to starting (8 percent), device damage (6 percent), water logging (3 percent), software and charging (2 percent each), the report said.

It also cautions against installation of third party applications as it can crash the smartphone due to non-compatibility with the operating system of the device.

According to the report, smartphones with thin bezels or curved screens, which also cost high, are most susceptible to damage.

"A cracked screen is unsavory to look at and it also poses danger to other parts of your phone. The crack allows the dust and moisture to get inside the phone easily, which damages other components that are intrinsically put together inside the device.

"A cracked screen or damaged display is most common, and is reported to be almost 71 percent of all issues in smartphones," the report based on the January-February repair trend said.

Motherboards are the most expensive part of a mobile phones, accounting for around 39 percent of the device's price, followed by screens (23 percent), camera (8 percent), back cover (7 percent), battery (6 per cent) and speaker or receiver (around 2 percent), according to the report.

"As the most common part, the screen is repaired 77 percent of the time. A motherboard is repaired 14 percent of the time. Battery and camera are repaired 4 and 3 percent of times respectively. Speaker-receiver gets repaired 1 per cent of the time, so is full-body replacement of the phone," the report said.

Chances of repair or replacement of the motherboard are found to be high in case the device faces problems in switching on or liquid damage. The average cost of repair is the highest in case the phone faces problems in switching on.

"A bricked device (facing starting or booting issue) is reported to be 8 percent of all issues reported in smartphones. The average repair cost for this damage is Rs 9,900," the report said.

The average repair cost of expensive smartphones, priced above Rs 50,000, comes to about 39 percent of the price, while it is 41 percent for the devices priced below Rs 10,000.

"Phones priced between Rs 10,000- Rs 20,000 cost 33 per cent of the device price in average repair costs. Phones ranging between Rs 20,000-35,000 price are most reasonably priced for repair at 27 percent. For phones above Rs 35,000 and below Rs 50,000, the repair prices are estimated to be at 32 percent," the report said.