Technology Screen damage accounts for 71% of smartphone problems: Report Updated : April 11, 2020 12:32 PM IST According to the report, smartphones with thin bezels or curved screens, which also cost high, are most susceptible to damage. Besides, a small mistake of installing a third party mobile application can also make one's pocket bleed. It also cautions against installation of third party applications as it can crash the smartphone due to non-compatibility with the operating system of the device.