A highly efficient ultraviolet LED that kills microbes and viruses without harming people has been designed by three physicists at the Japanese research institute Riken. This new technology can one day help countries to manage pandemics better by killing pathogens in rooms full of people at once.

Ultraviolet germicidal lamps are routinely used in hospitals to sterilize surfaces and medical instruments. They are extremely effective at exterminating bacteria and viruses without any human intervention. These lamps are made using LEDs for greater efficiency, but the high-range ultraviolet light can damage the DNA of humans making it unsafe for direct use. Therefore, germicidal LED lamps operate in the absence of humans and are often made from aluminium, gallium, and nitrogen.

The hunt to develop efficient LEDs that emit a narrow band of far-ultraviolet light which is said to be both good at disinfecting and safe for people is on. Scientists have tried increasing the amount of aluminium and modifying the LEDs to work in a wavelength region that is safe for humans. However, this results in a reduction of their power.

Physicists at the Riken Quantum Optodevice Laboratory, Masafumi Jo, Yuri Itokazu and Hideki Hirayama created an LED with a more complex design. They filled multiple layers with different proportions of aluminium while adding tiny amounts of silicon or magnesium in some layers.

This effectively obstructs the path of electrons and traps them for a long. Due to this, the amount of light emitted by the light was increased.

The team used computer simulations to model all possible effects to achieve a better design. With this, they created an LED operating in the far ultraviolet, with almost 10 times higher power output than their previous best.

“We trust that our findings and technologies will be very useful for safeguarding society against this and future pandemics,” said Masafumi Jo in a release.

He added that the team will strive to improve the LED’s performance even further to increase the output power and the power efficiency.