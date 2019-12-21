#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Scam-hit Quikr dismisses 2,000 employees, discontinues 'AtHomeDiva' services

Updated : December 21, 2019 05:30 PM IST

The mass layoff that started in November 2018 and ended on Friday, are an outcome of a scam in which three employees allegedly forged business transactions to fictitious clients to earn millions in commission.
Quikr has retrenched employees from cars and bikes, jobs, Quikr Realty and Quikr homes verticals across India, according to the report.

