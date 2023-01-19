SC refuses to stay CCI fine on Google, asks co to deposit 10% of the amount

The CCI imposed the fine in 2018, accusing Google of using its dominant position in the market to promote its own apps and services on Android devices at the expense of competitors.

The Supreme Court of India has refused to stay the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) fine of Rs. 1337 crore ($180 million) on Google, and has instead asked the company to deposit 10% of the amount, or Rs. 133.7 crore ($18 million), within a week. The fine was levied by the CCI for Google's alleged anti-competitive Android policies.

The SC has also asked the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to decide on Google's appeal against the CCI's order by March 31. The SC observed that it "cannot lose sight of the peculiarities, depth and penetration of the Indian market" in this case.

In response, Google has argued that no directions have been passed against it by the European Commission (EC) for abuse of dominance. The EC has only ordered the unbundling of search and Chrome from Google Play.

The Indian government has also submitted to the SC that Google bars the uninstallation of Google Maps. The government has argued that competition law aims to democratise business and stop feudal practices.

"We have not cut, copy and paste," N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told the top court.

The comments came at a hearing in India's Supreme Court, where Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling.

The body fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97 percent of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google had challenged the directive saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem will stall if the far-reaching measures were to be implemented.

(With inputs from Reuters)