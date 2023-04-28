SAP's strategic focus on India: Doubling cloud revenue, investing in AI, and expanding operations

German tech giant SAP has completed 25 years in India and going forward, it intends to double down on its India investments and hire 1,000 people this year to fuel its growth plans.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD & Senior VP at SAP Labs India, and Thomas Saueressig, Executive Board Member at SAP Product Engineering, to discuss the significance of the India market and their plans for SAP labs.

Gangadharan revealed that 40 percent of SAP's global R&D operations run out of India. India is also crucial for SAP's product portfolio.

“Forty percent of the global R&D for SAP runs out of India and that's phenomenal for us and quarter of the patents that come out of SAP every year also come out of India.”

Saueressig, stated that SAP is doubling its cloud revenue in India every year, with India being a key growth driver for SAP's cloud revenue.

Saueressig emphasized SAP's commitment to India and stated that the company is doubling down on its investments in the country. He mentioned that AI is a key investment area for SAP in Bengaluru, highlighting the company's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation.

“We talk a lot about AI these days in the tech area, for sure India is one of these areas with the great stem talents, but seem to talk about the incrementally higher way more AI experts, data scientists and delights, leveraging AI in the context of the business applications, to totally define new business scenarios, which are now possible with the technology we have attend.”

Gangadharan stated that India has the entire breadth of SAP's product portfolio, indicating that SAP has a significant presence in India across multiple products and services. This breadth enables SAP to offer end-to-end solutions for its customers in India.

“In terms of talent, we grow significantly. If I just look at the numbers this year, it is continuing to grow. We are also looking at our second campus as we speak, coming up in Bengaluru.”

