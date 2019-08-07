Business
Samsung's The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs now in India
Updated : August 07, 2019 10:09 AM IST
The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven ultra-smart innovations.
When not being used as a TV, it moves into 'Art Mode' and displays digital pieces of art to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery.
'The Frame' is priced at Rs 1,19,999 while the variants of Smart 7-in-1 start from Rs 22,500.
