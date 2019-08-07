Samsung's The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs now in India

Samsung on Tuesday launched its online exclusive range of TVs -- the 55-inch 'The Frame' and two variants of 'Smart 7-in-1' - in India.

'The Frame' is priced at Rs 1,19,999 while the variants of Smart 7-in-1 start from Rs 22,500.

"'The Frame' would be exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting August 12 while the 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV is currently available on Flipkart. The 40-inch 7-in-1 TV would be available on Amazon and Samsung Shop in August," the company said in a statement.

'The Frame' offers QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks, the company claimed.

It also has in-built motion and brightness sensors. When not being used as a TV, it moves into 'Art Mode' and displays digital pieces of art to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery.

The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs are equipped with seven ultra-smart innovations.

They come with a content guide that shows and recommends content and pre-built video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.