Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Updated : December 13, 2019 03:01 PM IST

The Galaxy foldable smartphone was first announced early this year at MWC 2019, where it was among a handful of foldable devices.
Additionally, Samsung is reportedly already working on its next Galaxy Fold device, and is rumoured to launch it at the MWC in Barcelona.
The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000.
