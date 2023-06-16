Samsung’s Big TV Days sale is live, check out these offers

Some of the offers include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth Rs 1,24,999 (12/256GB variant), Samsung soundbars worth up to Rs 51,990, and Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990.

Samsung has started its Big TV Days 2023 sale on its official online store and retail stores across the country. The South Korean brand is offering discounts and bundled offers on select Smart TVs.

As part of the sale customers can avail deals on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, OLED, QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TV, and The Frame series models.

Samsung Big TV Days sale is already live and will run till July 25. During the sale, you can get maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI payment options and exchange offers in premium smart televisions.

Additionally the customers on purchasing the 98-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone for free. Samsung’s 98-inch TV is priced at Rs 15.74 lakh in India.

This top-of-the-line TV boasts of Quantum Matrix technology with Mini LED, slim design, 3D surround sound system, Neo Quantum 4K processor, and a 120Hz 4K HDR 10+ display.

If you select Neo QLED 8K TV models of 75-inch and above, you will get the Freestyle projector. Similarly, Samsung has bundled a soundbar worth up to Rs 51,990 if you buy 55-inch and above TVs.

If you buy the 65-inch Neo QLED and 8K TVs, 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, 65-inch OLED TV, and 75-inch The Frame, you will receive a free Soundbar worth Rs 28,990.

A Soundbar worth Rs 15,490 is on offer if you purchase the 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 55-inch OLED TV.

“Indian consumers love larger-than-life and premium content viewing experience from the comfort of their homes. Our premium televisions offer breathtaking picture and sound quality, stunning aesthetics, and act as a hub for seamless connected living experience while also being eco-conscious.” said, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Samsung India’s Visual Display Business.

He added that the Big TV Days sale is a great opportunity for consumers to upgrade their TVs and get great deals.