Samsung’s Big TV Days sale is live, check out these offers

Some of the offers include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth Rs 1,24,999 (12/256GB variant), Samsung soundbars worth up to Rs 51,990, and Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990.

Samsung has started its Big TV Days 2023 sale on its official online store and retail stores across the country. The South Korean brand is offering discounts and bundled offers on select Smart TVs.

As part of the sale customers can avail deals on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, OLED, QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TV, and The Frame series models.