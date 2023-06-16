CNBC TV18
Samsung’s Big TV Days sale is live, check out these offers

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 7:00:30 PM IST (Published)

Some of the offers include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth Rs 1,24,999 (12/256GB variant), Samsung soundbars worth up to Rs 51,990, and Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990.

Samsung has started its Big TV Days 2023 sale on its official online store and retail stores across the country. The South Korean brand is offering discounts and bundled offers on select Smart TVs.

As part of the sale customers can avail deals on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, OLED, QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TV, and The Frame series models.
Samsung Big TV Days sale is already live and will run till July 25. During the sale, you can get maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI payment options and exchange offers in premium smart televisions.
