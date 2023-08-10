Samsung Z Fold5 & Z Flip5: More than 1 lakh people pre-book new foldables in first 28 hours

2 Min Read
Samsung's Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 foldables garnered over 1 lakh pre-bookings in India within the first 28 hours, which is 1.7 times more than their predecessors. The devices, with upgraded features and improved hinge technology, start at Rs 99,999 and INR 1,54,999 respectively and will go on open sale from August 18.
Samsung, the South Korean electronics juggernaut, on Thursday said it has received more than 1 lakh pre-bookings for its latest foldable, the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, within 28 hours of their launch in India. This, Samsung said, is 1.7 times higher than the pre-bookings for the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Pre-bookings for Samsung's latest foldable started on July 27, and they are set to go on sale starting August 18.
"We are gratified by the enthusiastic reception to the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in India. These new devices underscore our dedication to addressing customer needs through innovative technology. The success of these models underscores the Indian consumers' receptiveness to novel advancements. I'm confident that these devices will contribute to popularizing foldables and reinforcing our market leadership in India," JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said in a press release.
Samsug had unveiled both the devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26. Sporting the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, both devices are seen as significant upgrades to their predecessors. Samsung said its new hinge technology, dubbed Flex Hinge, now allows both devices to be shut without a gap. The Z Flip5's base storage has been upped to 256 GB this year, and the device also gets a new 3.4-inch cover display — significantly larger than last year's 1.9-inch ribbon-like display.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is being positioned as a productivity hub, featuring a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display — when unfolded — with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung called the Z Fold5 the "thinnest and lightest" Fold iteration.
Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with IPX8 support for water resistance, Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on every surface.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced from Rs 1,54,999 for the 12/256 GB version. Those who pre-booked the Galaxy Z Flip5 can avail themselves of benefits worth Rs 20,000, whereas those who pre-booked the Galaxy Z Fold5 will receive benefits totaling Rs 23,000. The devices are available at prominent online and offline retail stores, as well as through Samsung Live.
