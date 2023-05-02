Samsung, Xiaomi most popular smartphone brands in India, iPhone most desired: Survey

4 Min(s) Read
The 91Mobiles survey also showed that people are holding on to their phones longer, with over 60 percent adding that they change their phones only after two years. Approximately 50 percent of the respondents do it just for an upgrade, it added.
Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones seem to dominate the Indian smartphone market with an ownership share of 18.4 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, according to a report.
The latest Smartphone Buyer Insights Survey, April 2023, published by 91Mobiles, made a year-on-year comparison of mobile phone ownership, comparing the April 2023 data with the corresponding month (April 2022) in the previous year.
In the pan-India survey, 91Mobiles revealed that Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Infinix, POCO, OPPO, Tecno, iQOO and Xiaomi have increased their ownership by a small margin during the year.