Samsung unveils special offers for its new foldables and tablets at a 'Live Commerce' event

Samsung on Wednesday, August 16, held a 'Live Commerce' event on its official website showcasing its fifth-generation foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, along with the newly launched Galaxy Tab S9 series. Customers participating in the event and pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 through Samsung's official website were given exclusive benefits beyond the initial pre-book offers, Samsung said in a press release.

Those who chose to pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 during Live Commerce were offered a cashback of Rs 8,000 awaits. Additionally, customers were given exchange bonuses of up to Rs 12000 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs 5,000 along with a memory upgrade (buy 256GB and get 512GB, with a benefit of Rs 10,000) when pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold5. As part of the Live Commerce experience, participating customers also received a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and a free-standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with the Galaxy Z Fold5.

For those interested in the Galaxy Tab S9 , pre-booking came with a cashback offer of up to Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Participating customers participating also could avail themselves of a 50 percent discount on the keyboard cover for the Tab S9.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the latest iteration of Samsung's popular flip phones in which the base storage has been upped to 256 GB this year. Yhe device also gets a new 3.4-inch cover display — significantly larger than last year's 1.9-inch ribbon-like display.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. (Image: Samsung)

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is being positioned as a productivity hub, featuring a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display — when unfolded — with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung called the Z Fold5 the "thinnest and lightest" Fold iteration.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. (Image: Samsung)

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with IPX8 support for water resistance, Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on every surface.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is priced from Rs 1,54,999 for the 12/256 GB version.

The Tab S9 series. (Image: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S9 series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The package includes an IP68-rated S Pen and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in two variants, starting at Rs 83,999 for the WiFi version and Rs 96,999 for the 5G variant.