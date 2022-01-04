Samsung unveils much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone; check price, specs, other details

After months of speculation and leaks, Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. The new smartphone will replace the powerful S20 FE. Unlike the S20 FE, Samsung will not be unveiling an LTE-enabled S21 FE at this time.

The Galaxy S21 FE, or Fan Edition, joins the Galaxy S21 flagship phones in an endeavour to bring some of its important features to a more mass-market audience. A 120Hz high refresh rate display, 5G connectivity, dual stereo speakers, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip, wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance are some of the high-end features in this smartphone.

The FE's starting price of Rs 52,128 makes it a more competitive offering in Samsung's battle with Apple. The iPhone 13 mini and a standard iPhone 12 are available for the same price. According to Bloomberg News, Apple is currently working on a new iPhone SE, a low-end smartphone with 5G connectivity.

The new FE boasts of three cameras: A 12MP primary lens, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. It will be available in the market from January 11. The primary camera and wide-angle lens are similar to those on the standard S21, which sports a 64-megapixel telephoto framework.

The most significant difference is in the design. The body of the S21 FE is constructed of polycarbonate with a matte finish. It is available in four colours -- olive, lavender, white and graphite.

The display has been flattened and toned down to 1080p+ though it is still Super AMOLED and has the Samsung's Infinity-O punch-hole cut-out.

Also read: Vivo to launch V23 series 5G phones in India on January 5

A 6.4-inch screen with the optical in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable), Android 12-based One UI 4.0 software, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W wireless charging are some of its other specifications.

The new model features the exact processor as the original S21 phones, but with a bigger battery capacity. The phones also have the exact storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB.