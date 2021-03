South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday (March 17) unveiled three new smartphones--Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72. The new devices are part of Samsung’s Galaxy A series aimed at providing budget-friendly phones for the public. The company is planning to make the A52 and A72 variants available in India soon.

Features & specifications

The devices come with a Super AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72. The display is also ‘Eye Care' certified, and automatically adjusts the display's colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield' in addition to being water-resistant.

While A52 has a 4,500mAh battery, the A72 sports a 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity. The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB.

The devices come with a quad-camera set up that includes a 64MP primary sensor. The 4K Video Snap tool helps users in converting 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution.

The devices will be available in violet, blue, black and white colours.