Samsung Unpacked: Meet the new Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 — specs, prices and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, featuring Flex Hinge and FlexCam tech for an improved foldable experience. The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers a sleek design, versatile camera capabilities, and customisation options, while the Z Fold5 boasts a large screen, S Pen Fold Edition, and enhanced productivity features. Both devices use recycled materials and come with five years of security updates and four years of OS updates.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics on Wednesday released the latest lineup of its foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. The fifth-generation devices feature sleek and compact designs with powerful performance compared to their predecessors. During the keynote at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung said both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 feature the new Flex Hinge and FlexCam technology, which it said will take smartphone photography and multitasking to "a whole new level".

Samsung's President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, TM Roh, said, " Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology."

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at $999, while the Z Fold5 starts at $1,799. India prices will be announced soon.

Galaxy Z Flip5

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. (Image: Samsung)

The Z Flip5 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come in a base variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has a 12 MP dual rea r camera setup and a 10 MP selfie shooter. The biggest change is the 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display compared to last year. The smartphone has the same battery capacity as last year, 3,700 mAh, but could boas a better battery life due to the more efficient chipset. Both the cover display and inner display are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and an "Armour Aluminium" frame.

According to Samsung, the new cover display provides users with more customisation options, including graphical clocks that match their Galaxy Watch series, stylish frames, and informative displays.

Samsung said that even when closed, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers increased usability — the Flex Window grants quick access to useful information, such as weather updates, media controls, global stock market updates, and more. Users can browse call history, reply to texts with a QWERTY keyboard, and access Samsung Wallet for convenient on-the-go payments.

Samsung said the Galaxy Z Flip5's camera capabilities are "equally remarkable" — the larger Flex Window enables high-quality selfies using the rear camera, while the FlexCam feature allows for hands-free photography from creative angles. AI-powered image signal processing enhances low-light photography, and the digital 10X zoom ensures clear shots from a distance, the company said.

Detailed specs

Weight 187 grams Cover display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60 Hz Main display 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio Rear dual camera 12 MP primary wide angle, 12 MP ultrawide Front camera 10 MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8 GB/256 GB, 8 GB/ 512 GB Battery 3,700 mAh Charging 25W wired Water & dust resistance IPX8 OS One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 Sensors Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side button SIM One physical SIM slot, one eSIM slot Colours Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender; Samsung store Exclusive; Grey, Blue, Green, Yellow

Galaxy Z Fold5

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. (Image: Samsung)

The Z Fold5 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will come in three variants — 12 GB RAM & 256 GB of storage, 12/512, and 12/1 TB. It sports a 7.6-inch main AMOLED display — when unfolded — with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It weights a hair more than 250 grams and boasts a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. It has a 10 MP camera on the cover display, a rear triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 4 MP camera on the inner display. Both the cover display and inner display are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and an "Armour Aluminium" frame.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is the "ultimate productivity powerhouse, boasting a large, immersive screen and a long-lasting battery. Its features, such as Taskbar, two-handed drag and drop, and hidden pop-up, optimise multitasking and productivity". It said the new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition enhances writing and annotation experiences and conveniently fits in the pocket.

Detailed specs

Weight 253 grams Cover display 6.2-inch Super AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, 21.6:18 aspect ratio Main display 7.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio Rear triple camera 50 MP primary wide angle, 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP telephoto Front and inner cameras 10 MP & 4 MP (inner display) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 12 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/ 512 GB, 12 GB/1 TB Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 25W wired Water & dust resistance IPX8 OS One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 Sensors Capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side button SIM Two physical SIM slots, one eSIM slot Colours Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream; Samsung store Exclusive; Grey, Blue

What is the Flex Hinge?

The hinge is a crucial part of foldable devices, and its durability determines the longevity of the smartphone. Samsung says the new Flex Hinge enables "seamless folding and unfolding of these devices, ensuring a balanced and aesthetically pleasing design".

Focus on sustainability

Samsung said the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 incorporate more recycled materials than their predecessors, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles. The packaging boxes are made using 100 percent recycled material, further reducing their environmental impact, Samsung said.

Samsung will provide five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades for each device.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with practical and stylish cases like the Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and Standing Case with Strap.

Analysts' take

Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, who was in Seoul for the launch, said, "The Fold is designed for productivity-oriented users on the go, while the Flip caters to those seeking a lifestyle statement, reaching a significantly large addressable market. With Samsung's strong brand salience and purposeful product upgrades, the company will continue to benefit from the growth in the foldable market, despite the growing competition."

Ram said CMR's research indicates that foldable shipments in India may grow by over 65 percent year-on-year in 2023. "The latest fifth-generation Fold and Flip models offer enhanced refinement and durability, making them attractive to a broader range of consumers," he added.