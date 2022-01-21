Samsung to unveil next-gen Galaxy S series phones at Unpacked 2022 in February

Samsung will host its first major launch event Unpacked 2022 in February where the company is all set to unveil the next generation of the Galaxy S smartphones.

Confirming the event in a blogpost, T.M. Roh, President and Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics, said the company will introduce “the most noteworthy S series” it has created so far.

“The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Roh said in the blog. The post was accompanied by a teaser video titled ‘Break the rules of what’s possible.’

Samsung has not set a date yet for the event although there are rumours that it could be hosted on February 8, The Indian Express said.

The post by Roh hints that the Galaxy S series is likely to take on some features from the Note series, Verge reported. The South Korean tech giant is likely to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra at the upcoming event. The S22 phones are expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chips under the hood, Gadget 360 reported.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have the in-built S Pen and stylus features and is likely to replace the Note series. Samsung had planned to stop manufacturing the Galaxy Note 20 series by the end of 2021.

Some of the other capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include brighter night photography and faster performance, the blog said. According to Roh, the upcoming smartphone series will be more sustainable.

Prior to the launch, tipster Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC may be available to users in East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and North and South America. However, the smartphones may have the new Exynos 2200 SoC in Europe, while West Asia, Africa and Middle East Asia regions may get to choose between either chipset.