Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone will be launched in India at 12:00 pm on April 28 and it will be an Amazon exclusive online sale. Amazon India has shared the launch date and few more features of the phone on its website.

The e-commerce site is now allowing interested customers to register and the ‘notify me’ button has also been activated. The new phone will also be available on Samsung’s online store.

Amazon India has just revealed a teaser, however, it is expected to reveal more in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's India price will be officially revealed on April 28, however, many reports suggest the price could be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

As far as specifications are concerned, Amazon has confirmed a 5G chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, will power the Samsung Galaxy M42. The same chipset also powers Xiaomi's Mi10 smartphone.

The phone comes with "defense-grade Knox security" and Samsung Pay. Samsung Knox is a multi-layered security solution for smartphones that defends sensitive information from malware and malicious threats. With Samsung Pay, the phone is likely to support NFC (Near field communication).

As per the information shared on Amazon India’s dedicated landing page for the phone, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will come with a water drop notch and a gradient rear panel.

The Galaxy M42 is expected to have four rear cameras of a total 64 megapixel, according to some earlier reports. The selfie camera will be of 20 MP and there will be no fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and may have 6-8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As per the Geekbench’s 5 benchmarking database listing the Galaxy M42 may have Android 11 operating system and a 6000mAh battery with 15w support charger.