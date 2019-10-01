Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold phone in India today

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Fold smartphone in the country today. The launch event, which will begin at 12 pm, comes a week after the device was made available in the US.

In its standard form, Galaxy Fold gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities are seamless on a bigger, 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

The smartphone-cum-tablet (12GB RAM and 512GB ROM) that offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras (three for selfies and 3 at the rear), Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Galaxy Fold in India will come with exclusive access to specialized customer care services -- including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. It will be sold through select retail outlets and will be available only via pre-book mode.

The smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

With an expected price of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, the device is aimed at high-end customers.