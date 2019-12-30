Technology
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in February
Updated : December 30, 2019 10:01 AM IST
Earlier this year, Samsung released the Galaxy Fold that has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold like a book.
The new smartphone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and becomes nearly square when folded.
The South Korean tech giant currently plans to sell six million units of foldable models in 2020.
