Samsung to launch a Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India later this month

Another upgrade to the device is the Adreno 660 GPU for better gaming performance and higher base storage at 256GB versus the 128GB in the Exynos model. The 8GB RAM is expected the remain the same.

Samsung on Monday announced that it will be introducing a new variant of its popular Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India later this month. This model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, replacing the current Exynos 2100.

Samsung describes the Snapdragon processor as “a cutting-edge 5nm processor known for its performance prowess, providing users with an unparalleled experience”.

To jog your memory, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was the budget edition of the 2021 flagship series with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, with a similar back design as the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus

The three-camera setup on the back of the device has a 12MP primary sensor with another 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The selfie shooter on the front is 32MP.

The battery on the device is 4,500 mAh with super fast charging that Samsung claims can give more than 50 percent juice in 30 minutes. It also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung has not yet confirmed whether the device will run the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 out of the box or given any indication of what the longevity of the OS updates on the device will be.

The current Galaxy S21 FE 5G retails for a starting price of Rs 39,999 and the 256GB model is at Rs 43,999. A price rise can be expected in the upcoming model. It is currently available in Olive, Lavender, Graphite and White colour options.