Samsung to launch a Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India later this month

Another upgrade to the device is the Adreno 660 GPU for better gaming performance and higher base storage at 256GB versus the 128GB in the Exynos model. The 8GB RAM is expected the remain the same.

Samsung on Monday announced that it will be introducing a new variant of its popular Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India later this month. This model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, replacing the current Exynos 2100.

Samsung describes the Snapdragon processor as “a cutting-edge 5nm processor known for its performance prowess, providing users with an unparalleled experience”.

