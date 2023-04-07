World's biggest memory chip maker to cut production after posting worst profit in 14 years

The company had been resisting cuts, aiming to grab market share from its rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc. The development could support chip prices and consequently support the industry’s recovery.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has said that it will cut its memory chip production after reporting a 95 percent plunge in operating profit. The world’s largest memory chips maker posted a profit of 600 billion won for the quarter ended March 2023, its lowest quarterly profit in 14 years.

The company has said that the sales are also likely to have taken a hit, and are estimated to have fallen 19 percent to 63 trillion won for the quarter under review as compared to the same period in the preceding year.

Samsung’s shares jumped 4.7 percent, highest single-day gain in three months.

"Samsung is adjusting to lower its memory production to a meaningful level," the South Korea-based tech major said noting that the oversupply and less demand affected the profits. “We project solid demand for the mid-to-long term, we will continue to invest in infrastructure to secure essential cleanrooms and to expand R&D investment to solidify tech leadership,” company added.

Amid a fall in demand, inventory at Samsung jumped to 52.2 trillion won at the end of last year as the company maintained its production rate. Samsung has not disclosed the size of the cut.

