Samsung testing the next Tensor chipset 'Zuma' for Pixel 8 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung is testing a next-gen Tensor chipset that is said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that will power the Pixel 8 series.
The development board of the chipset has the code name 'Ripcurrent', and the chip itself is codenamed 'Zuma,' reports GizmoChina.
It is assumed that the referred-to chipset is a Tensor system-on-a-chip (SoC) made by Samsung because the first-generation Tensor SoC had a model number similar to the one used by the referred-to chipset.
The model number of the latter is assumed to be S5P9865, while the original Tensor chip had the model number S5P9845, and Tensor 2 is rumoured to be S5P9855.
According to media reports, Tensor 2 would be created on a board for developers named "Cloudripper," hence the recently found model number would probably be the third iteration of the Tensor SoC.
With an in-house SoC, Google can tailor it to its needs rather than only depending on what a third-party chipset offers. While the first generation is not on par with Qualcomm or Apple, future upgrades are expected to improve. The Pixel 7 lineup will most likely launch with the Tensor 2 SoC.
On the other hand, it is anticipated that the speculated Exynos 1380 SoC would replace the Exynos 1280 SoC introduced in April of this year.
The Exynos 1280 SoC is reportedly being tested and developed under the product designation S5E8835. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1280, also in the Galaxy A53.