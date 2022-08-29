Samsung testing the next Tensor chipset 'Zuma' for Pixel 8 series

By CNBCTV18.com

South Korean tech giant Samsung is testing a next-gen Tensor chipset that is said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that will power the Pixel 8 series.

The development board of the chipset has the code name 'Ripcurrent', and the chip itself is codenamed 'Zuma,' reports GizmoChina.

It is assumed that the referred-to chipset is a Tensor system-on-a-chip (SoC) made by Samsung because the first-generation Tensor SoC had a model number similar to the one used by the referred-to chipset.

The model number of the latter is assumed to be S5P9865, while the original Tensor chip had the model number S5P9845, and Tensor 2 is rumoured to be S5P9855.

According to media reports, Tensor 2 would be created on a board for developers named "Cloudripper," hence the recently found model number would probably be the third iteration of the Tensor SoC.

With an in-house SoC, Google can tailor it to its needs rather than only depending on what a third-party chipset offers. While the first generation is not on par with Qualcomm or Apple, future upgrades are expected to improve. The Pixel 7 lineup will most likely launch with the Tensor 2 SoC.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the speculated Exynos 1380 SoC would replace the Exynos 1280 SoC introduced in April of this year.