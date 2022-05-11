Samsung takes Indian phone crown but Xiaomi still king in smartphone segment: Report

Electronics giant Samsung had a great March quarter in terms of smartphone sales in India. According to a research report — as well as an earlier CNBC-TV18 report — Samsung led 5G smartphone sales in the first quarter of the year, with 23 percent market share, followed by Xiaomi at 18 percent.

As far as overall smartphones sales were concerned, Chinese smartphone behemoth Xiaomi continued its stranglehold on the Indian smartphone market, accounting for 24 percent of the market share in the first quarter of the year, according to a report released by Cyber Media Research (CMR).

Xiaomi was followed by Korean electronics giant Samsung, which cornered 19 percent of the market, while realme (15 percent), Vivo (14 percent) and OPPO (8 percent) made it to the top five on the smartphone leaderboard.

In its "India Mobile Handset Market Review Report", CMR further stated that while 5G shipments in India grew more than 300 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021, the overall smartphone shipments in the country increased 1.6 percent in the same period.

“The 5G smartphone shipments posted a robust growth in the first quarter and the overall smartphone market has posted a considerable growth of 16% percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019," said Menka Kumari, analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

In the featurephone (non-smartphone segment), Samsung was ranked third, accounting 15 percent of all sales. itel Mobile bagged the top spot with a 23 percent market share, while Lava (22 percent, second), Nokia (8 percent, fourth) and Karbonn (3 percent, fifth) rounded off the top five in this segment.

The overall feature phone segment shrunk 43 percent yearly due to supply side constraints, an increase in tariff plans and "rising inflationary trends". The 2G segment declined by 42 percent and the 4G segment declined by 50 percent.

Kumari added that the smartphone industry continues to face major headwinds, such as the global supply chain coming under pressure due to the pandemic, and the semiconductor shortage. "While the initial two months of the quarter remain muted, March bucked the trend, with growth picking-up," Kumari added in the research note.

Notably, the report said the affordable (sub-Rs 7,000) segment shrunk, while premium smartphones (more than Rs 25,000) grew 58 percent.

On its outlook for this year, CMR said it estimates smartphone shipments to cross the 1.7 crore mark by 2022-end.

"Going forward in the second quarter of 2022, CMR estimates point to a potential 5-8 percent yearly growth in smartphone shipments. We anticipate the second half of 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints. Consumer demand at the premium smartphone end will continue to remain robust, with demand remaining muted at the affordable end of the market,” added Kumari.

Also read: