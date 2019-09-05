Technology
Samsung to launch folding phone tomorrow after big delay
Updated : September 05, 2019 04:18 PM IST
The nearly $2,000 phone will launch on September 6 in South Korea, followed later in the month by other key markets including the US, France and Singapore.
The Galaxy Fold's original April launch was pushed back after reports that some reviewers' phones were breaking.
