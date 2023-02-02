Samsung says it plans to make flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones in India

Samsung launched the 2023 lineup of its Galaxy S devices — the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra — on Wednesday.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market requirements.At present, the Galaxy S smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung’s Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.

Samsung launched the 2023 lineup of its Galaxy S devices — the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra — on Wednesday.

”All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung’s decision to sell ’Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company’s commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story,” Samsung said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced removal of duty on import of camera lens for mobile lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

All three phones announced on Wednesday will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12-200 megapixel.

The company is yet to unveil the price of Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between Rs 72,999-1,18,999.

The company said it had recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.

With PTI inputs