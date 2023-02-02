Samsung says it plans to make flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones in India

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Samsung launched the 2023 lineup of its Galaxy S devices — the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra — on Wednesday.
South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local market requirements.At present, the Galaxy S smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung’s Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states
Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Samsung launched the 2023 lineup of its Galaxy S devices — the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra — on Wednesday.
”All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung’s decision to sell ’Made in India’ Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company’s commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story,” Samsung said in a statement.
The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced removal of duty on import of camera lens for mobile lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.
All three phones announced on Wednesday will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12-200 megapixel.
The company is yet to unveil the price of Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between Rs 72,999-1,18,999.
The company said it had recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.
With PTI inputs
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 11:54 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!