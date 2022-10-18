Samsung rolls out Finance+ to help its customers get a loan in 20 minutes

By Pihu Yadav

Samsung has launched its digital lending programme Samsung Finance+ for consumers to buy its wide range of consumer electronics products this festive season.

According to the company, this initiative aims to drive financial inclusion and strengthen Samsung’s vision of Powering Digital India . Through Samsung Finance+, consumers across the country will be able to access easy credit and buy Samsung products such as TVs, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air-conditioners.

“Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country,” Samsung added.

To start with, Samsung is launching Samsung Finance+ at around 3,000 consumer electronics stores in 1,200 cities across the country. Samsung said that it plans to take Samsung Finance+ to more than 5,000 retail outlets in approximately 1,500 cities by the end of the year.

How does Samsung Finance+ Work?

Consumers can avail a loan under Samsung Finance+ by visiting the nearest select Samsung retail store with the requisite documents, asking for the Samsung Finance+ desk and submitting the e-documents for KYC verification. Once KYC verification and credit scoring are done, the loan is disbursed with easy EMI payment plans within 20 minutes. Once completed, consumers can easily buy any Samsung product.

Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance to launch Samsung Finance+ in India. DMI Finance is a non-banking finance company, which uses technology for the transmission of credit to the end customer.

