Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals

Updated : February 19, 2020 07:22 AM IST

Half of Samsung's smartphones are now made in Vietnam, where the coronavirus that has crippled the China operations of Apple and many other firms has so far had only a limited impact on its production.
Apple said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus impact on both production and sales in China, where most iPhones are made.
Samsung ended its own smartphone production in China last year as its market share plunged to nearly zero.
