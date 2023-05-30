Samsung plans to develop chips for mixed reality devices: Report

Apple is expected to reveal its own VR headset, tentatively named Reality Pro, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5.

As the business is anticipated to introduce a new XR headset later this year or in the first half of next year, it has been stated that Samsung plans to create silicon for XR (Extended Reality) devices.

The Korea Economic Daily reported that the company's intentions to enter the market for XR device chips are now taking a concrete shape, citing sources.

The Samsung System LSI division, which also produces ISOCELL photo sensors and Exynos processors, has begun taking the first steps towards developing processors for XR devices.

The tech giant also intends to fight against Qualcomm and Google.

Additionally, according to the source, the corporation might create entirely new processors or alter existing ones to work with XR gadgets.

The operating system, applications, sensor data computation, and user motion tracking are all done by the chipsets.

Rich data may be superimposed over reality using XR devices to enable experiences like live translation, immersive meetings, and navigation, according to the Korean daily.

By 2025, over 110 million XR gadgets might be sold annually, a huge increase from the current 18 million units sold annually, according to Counterpoint Research.

IDC, a different market researcher, forecasts that the market for XR devices would increase to $50.9 billion in 2025 from $13.9 billion in 2022.

Meta debuted its brand-new, high-end mixed reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro, in November of last year.

Over 10 million copies of its predecessor Meta Quest have been sold globally by the company.

