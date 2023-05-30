English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometechnology NewsSamsung plans to develop chips for mixed reality devices: Report

    Samsung plans to develop chips for mixed reality devices: Report

    Samsung plans to develop chips for mixed reality devices: Report
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 30, 2023 7:09:39 PM IST (Published)

    Apple is expected to reveal its own VR headset, tentatively named Reality Pro, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5.

    As the business is anticipated to introduce a new XR headset later this year or in the first half of next year, it has been stated that Samsung plans to create silicon for XR (Extended Reality) devices.

    The Korea Economic Daily reported that the company's intentions to enter the market for XR device chips are now taking a concrete shape, citing sources.
    The Samsung System LSI division, which also produces ISOCELL photo sensors and Exynos processors, has begun taking the first steps towards developing processors for XR devices.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X