Samsung plans to develop chips for mixed reality devices: Report

Apple is expected to reveal its own VR headset, tentatively named Reality Pro, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5.

As the business is anticipated to introduce a new XR headset later this year or in the first half of next year, it has been stated that Samsung plans to create silicon for XR (Extended Reality) devices.

The Korea Economic Daily reported that the company's intentions to enter the market for XR device chips are now taking a concrete shape, citing sources.

The Samsung System LSI division, which also produces ISOCELL photo sensors and Exynos processors, has begun taking the first steps towards developing processors for XR devices.