Samsung phones with Exynos modems prone to hacking, find researchers

Security researchers from the Google Project Zero team said in a blog post that they have uncovered 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Exynos Modems produced by Samsung Semiconductor.
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone housing an Exynos modem, chances are that hackers could get into your device without even interacting with you.
Security researchers from the Google Project Zero team said in a blog post that they have uncovered 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Exynos Modems produced by Samsung Semiconductor. Four of these included Internet-to-baseband remote code execution, meaning this would “allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim's phone number”.
The following devices are likely to be affected by this attack:
“With limited additional research and development, we believe that skilled attackers would be able to quickly create an operational exploit to compromise affected devices silently and remotely,” the blog post said.
According to The Verge, Google has reportedly fixed the issue in the Pixel’s March security patch. However, 9To5Google reported that the update is not available yet for the Pixel 6 lineup. The Verge confirmed the same. Samsung has not yet released a patch to resolve this, despite being given a 90-day timeline to do so by the researchers.
Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S22 lineup is unaffected by the attack as it uses the Snapdragon chipset globally and the ones on the Galaxy S21 lineup use the modems that do not appear on Samsung’s list of affected chips.
To keep yourself safe from a vulnerability like this, Project Zero advises users to turn off WiFi calling and Voice-over-LTE. “As always, we encourage end users to update their devices as soon as possible, to ensure that they are running the latest builds that fix both disclosed and undisclosed security vulnerabilities,” the team added.
