hometechnology News

'Samsung Pay' becomes 'Samsung Wallet' in India a year after its launch

'Samsung Pay' becomes 'Samsung Wallet' in India a year after its launch

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 30, 2023 3:35:05 PM IST (Published)

Existing Samsung Pay users will receive an update that will switch their app to the new Samsung Wallet. Others can head to Google Play Store and download the app once it is available in the region.

Samsung will merge its mobile payment solution 'Samsung Pay' and password management application 'Samsung Pass' into 'Samsung Wallet' in India on Tuesday with more exciting features. 

Recommended Articles

View All

Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP

Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The tech giant announced from its @SamsungIndia account: "It’s finally here and it’s better than ever before! Meet #SamsungWallet, a smarter way to pay securely and conveniently."
"Now simply Tap & Pay or UPI with Samsung Pay. Store your Digital IDs in one place and make your Wallet your password with Samsung Pass," the tweet read.
Earlier this month, the company had revealed that the new app would be launched in the country before the end of January.
Also Read: Samsung eyes 75% smartphone biz from 5G phones; advances Galaxy A series launch
Samsung Wallet would also be launched in seven other markets — Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan — other than India. It was previously only available in 21 countries.
Samsung Wallet is an exclusive service to Samsung smartphones through which users can securely store things like boarding passes, credit cards, cryptocurrency, debit cards, digital keys, identification cards, login passwords, vaccine certificates and even loyalty/membership cards. Certain Samsung Galaxy devices are even capable of making contactless payments through their debit/credit cards via NFC and UPI payments.
Samsung Knox, a defence-grade digital security system, protects all the data in the application.
Existing Samsung Pay users will receive an update that will switch their app to the new Samsung Wallet. Others can head to Google Play Store and download the app once it is available in the region.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Read: Samsung spars with India over $110 million production incentives
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SamsungSamsung Galaxy

Next Article

Ex-Google employee sues tech giant, alleges he was fired after rejecting advances from a female boss